By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
Upcoming

Online live and in person: Center for Puppetry Arts. Noon-5 p.m. Sundays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays. $15/nonmember. Worlds of Puppetry Museum, 1404 Spring St. NW, Atlanta. puppet.org/programs/worlds-of-puppetry-museum

Online: Young Bucks series by the Buckhead Business Association about “The Six Areas of Financial Planning.” 6-7 p.m. Feb. 25. Free. The speaker will be Sidney Divine, founder of Divine Wealth Strategies. Register: BuckheadBusiness.org

Online or in-person exhibit: Black Citizenship in the Age of Jim Crow. Through Feb. 28. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. $9.80 to $23.41 with free onsite parking. Atlanta History Center, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. Created specifically for Atlanta audiences, programming includes performances, lectures, discussion and exploratory activities for visitors of all ages. AtlantaHistoryCenter.com/exhibitions/black-citizenship-in-the-age-of-jim-crow

