Atlanta will host recycling events on Jan. 9

Jan. 9 is when three Home Depot sites will be open to collect live Christmas trees for recycling. (Courtesy of Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation)
Credit: Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
18 minutes ago

The Keep Atlanta Beautiful Commission and Atlanta’s Department of Public Works will be collecting live, plain Christmas trees from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 9 at three Home Depot locations in Atlanta.

Those sites are:

  • The Home Depot Buckhead, 2525 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta.
  • The Home Depot Cascade, 1032 Research Center Drive SW, Atlanta.
  • The Home Depot Midtown, 650 Ponce de Leon Place NE, Atlanta.

While supplies last, receive a free tree seedling or a garden seed packet as a thank you for recycling your tree.

Before drop offs or collections, remove all tinsel, lights, decorations, tree stands and plastic bags from Christmas trees.

For Atlanta residents, live Christmas trees are collected with normal yard trimming collections at the curb, with no bag required.

To volunteer or request mulch, contact 404-330-6240 or KABC@atlantaga.gov

Information: bit.ly/3ECUBpL

Carolyn Cunningham
