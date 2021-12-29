Atlanta will host recycling events on Jan. 9

The Keep Atlanta Beautiful Commission and Atlanta’s Department of Public Works will be collecting live, plain Christmas trees from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 9 at three Home Depot locations in Atlanta.
Those sites are:
- The Home Depot Buckhead, 2525 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta.
- The Home Depot Cascade, 1032 Research Center Drive SW, Atlanta.
- The Home Depot Midtown, 650 Ponce de Leon Place NE, Atlanta.
While supplies last, receive a free tree seedling or a garden seed packet as a thank you for recycling your tree.
Before drop offs or collections, remove all tinsel, lights, decorations, tree stands and plastic bags from Christmas trees.
For Atlanta residents, live Christmas trees are collected with normal yard trimming collections at the curb, with no bag required.
To volunteer or request mulch, contact 404-330-6240 or KABC@atlantaga.gov
Information: bit.ly/3ECUBpL
About the Author