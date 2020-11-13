Atlanta to reimagine Peachtree Street in downtown area

While designs for shared spaces vary, they are typically curbless and include features like special pavement, minimized road markings and signage, pedestrian-only comfort zones near buildings, mixed zones for all modes in the center, and integrated gathering spaces. Many other global cities have implemented shared space designs for their signature streets, including Exhibition Road in London and Bell Street in Seattle. More information about shared spaces is available on the project website.

The effort to reimagine Peachtree Street stems from the Atlanta City Design, which outlines a vision for how Atlanta will sustainably and equitably accommodate future growth.