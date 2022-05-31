BreakingNews
DeKalb school board OKs Druid Hills High updates after state intervenes
Atlanta Symphony to give free concerts

On June 15 and 22, free concerts will be offered by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra at Piedmont Park's Oak Hill at 1320 Monroe Drive, Atlanta. (Courtesy of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra)

Combined ShapeCaption
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
16 minutes ago

Two free concerts will be given by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. June 15 and 22 at Piedmont Park, 1320 Monroe Drive, Atlanta.

Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis at Piedmont Park’s Oak Hill in the park’s southwest corner.

Concerts in the Park will be:

  • From Paris to Piedmont on June 15. Jerry Hou will conduct this all-French program with selections from Bizet’s Carmen, Dukas’ The Sorcerer’s Apprentice and Debussy’s Nocturnes.
  • Hooray for Hollywood on June 22. Anthony Parnther will conduct music from Back to the Future, King Richard, Call of the Wild, Out of Africa, E.T. and more.

Guests are encouraged to carpool, ride MARTA (Arts Center Station), walk or bike to the event.

Beverages and food will be available for purchase on site, but guests may bring outside food and beverages but not alcoholic beverages.

Pets also will not be permitted.

In the case of inclement weather, check aso.org for updates.

Visit PiedmontPark.org/directions or aso.org/announcements/concerts-in-the-park.

Carolyn Cunningham
