Atlanta short-term rental ordinance goes into effect next year

A system to license and register short-term home rentals that passed Atlanta City Council in March will not go into effect this year, as previously agreed.
An ordinance to amend the earlier legislation related to short-term rentals and adopted by the Council on March 15 will now become effective on March 1, 2022 rather than September 1, 2021.
The system would allow an owner or long-term tenant of a home to license short-term rentals to an “agent,” who could be themselves or another person or organization. The owner or long-term tenant could get a license for the property that is their “primary address” and one other property. The license would be renewed annually and would come with a $150 fee.
The Atlanta Police Department would record any code violations at short-term rental properties, which could be subject to a $500 fine. If an agent had three violations for any one property, the city would bar short-term licensing for that property for 12 months. The ordinance defines “short-term” as a rental for up to 30 consecutive days.
No external signage on the short-term rental is allowed under the ordinance, but information about the license and rules of operation must be posted inside. Operators would have to pay the hotel/motel tax.
Owners of neighboring properties would have to receive notice of a short-term rental license application. Public complaint lines by email and phone would be established for people to report any issues with a short-term rental property. Licenses would not be transferable, and the agent would have to notify the city within 10 days of any change in the agent on a license.