Atlanta short-term rental ordinance goes into effect next year

An ordinance to amend the earlier legislation related to short-term rentals and adopted by the Council on March 15 will now become effective on March 1, 2022 rather than September 1, 2021.

The system would allow an owner or long-term tenant of a home to license short-term rentals to an “agent,” who could be themselves or another person or organization. The owner or long-term tenant could get a license for the property that is their “primary address” and one other property. The license would be renewed annually and would come with a $150 fee.