Atlanta Science Festival returns with Jan. 31 reveal for March

There will be outdoor events and limited numbers.

The Gift of Coding on Jan. 29

For free online with advance registration, the Gift of Coding will be available from 1-3 p.m. Jan. 29 for middle-school students.

Learn about coding with Nuevo Foundation and how to make a meme picture, using Python coding language.

Two Xbox 360s will be available as prizes.

Register: scienceatl.org/event/30-gift-of-coding

Youth Ambassadors by Jan. 31

Youth Ambassadors in grades 6-12 are needed to promote the 2022 Atlanta Science Festival.

Ambassadors will be given the tools to share information about the festival with their peers.

From info tables, morning announcements and TikTok, Youth Ambassadors can help their community participate in AtlSciFest.

Apply to be a Youth Ambassador by Jan. 31 at bit.ly/3fuC05e.

Science Survey for Teens

Science ATL is working with a group of teens to develop a series of science-themed events for teens.

Input is needed from ages 12 to 18 to include their interests and preferences.

One randomly selected participant will win a $100 VISA gift card.

Survey: bit.ly/3GC9j2g

Information: scienceatl.org