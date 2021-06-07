Atlanta resumes weekly solid waste collection schedule

The City of Atlanta recently announced the Department of Public Works Office of Solid Waste Services has resumed the weekly collection of recycling and yard waste materials, according to a press release. The schedule recommenced on Monday, June 7.
In February, the City implemented a temporary service change to recycling and yard trimming materials, as DPW experienced reduced staffing due to COVID-19 and other seasonal illnesses. The temporary service change was implemented to mitigate the impact while continuing to provide quality, efficient services to our valued residents.
Atlanta residents should now resume using City-issued carts for recycling and garbage disposal. Residents should also place carts curbside no later than 7 a.m. on their scheduled collection day.
Those in need of additional assistance can contact the City by dialing 404-546-0311. They may also visit www.atlantaga.gov/solidwaste to set reminders and receive alerts regarding their collection schedule.
