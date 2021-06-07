Atlanta resumes weekly solid waste collection schedule

In February, the City implemented a temporary service change to recycling and yard trimming materials, as DPW experienced reduced staffing due to COVID-19 and other seasonal illnesses. The temporary service change was implemented to mitigate the impact while continuing to provide quality, efficient services to our valued residents.

Atlanta residents should now resume using City-issued carts for recycling and garbage disposal. Residents should also place carts curbside no later than 7 a.m. on their scheduled collection day.