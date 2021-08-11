Atlanta residents allowed to place yard trimmings with weekly trash

“When we are faced with extraordinary situations, we have a duty to modify our standard practices and protocols. As the problems of untimely yard trimming collections persist, allowing residents to place yard trimmings in plastic bags or plastic bins is just a common-sense solution,” said District 5 Council member Natalyn Archibong. “I appreciate my colleagues on City Council for unanimously passing this resolution and urge the Department of Public Works to allow for this temporary measure in order to protect the health and safety of our residents.”

Back in February, recycling and yard trimmings were to be picked up from homes in Atlanta every other week, officials said. In June, the city’s Department of Public Works announced the restored service for every week.