Atlanta residents allowed to place yard trimmings with weekly trash

The city of Atlanta recently adopted a resolution requesting the Department of Public Works to allow residents to place yard trimmings in plastic bags temporarily until regular and consistent yard trimming collection services are restored. AJC FILE
Intown Atlanta
By Pamela Miller for the AJC
32 minutes ago

Atlanta City Council recently voted unanimously to allow residents to place yard trimmings in plastic bags temporarily until regular and consistent yard trimming collection services are restored. released the following statement after the Council’s unanimous adoption of her resolution requesting the Department of Public Works

“When we are faced with extraordinary situations, we have a duty to modify our standard practices and protocols. As the problems of untimely yard trimming collections persist, allowing residents to place yard trimmings in plastic bags or plastic bins is just a common-sense solution,” said District 5 Council member Natalyn Archibong. “I appreciate my colleagues on City Council for unanimously passing this resolution and urge the Department of Public Works to allow for this temporary measure in order to protect the health and safety of our residents.”

Back in February, recycling and yard trimmings were to be picked up from homes in Atlanta every other week, officials said. In June, the city’s Department of Public Works announced the restored service for every week.

