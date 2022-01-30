Hamburger icon
Atlanta Regional Commission has Feb. 8-11 comment deadlines

By 4 p.m. Feb. 8, you can request to speak online at the 10:30 a.m. Feb. 9 public hearing. Public comments are due by Feb. 11 on 17 proposed projects in nine counties. (Courtesy of the Atlanta Regional Commission)

Credit: Atlanta Regional Commission

By 4 p.m. Feb. 8, you can request to speak online at the 10:30 a.m. Feb. 9 public hearing. Public comments are due by Feb. 11 on 17 proposed projects in nine counties. (Courtesy of the Atlanta Regional Commission)

Credit: Atlanta Regional Commission

Credit: Atlanta Regional Commission

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
By Feb. 11, the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) is accepting public comments for a proposed update of the region’s Transportation Improvement Program, or TIP, which programs federal and state funding for transportation projects across metro Atlanta.

The update includes an additional $10.7 million to fund 17 Livable Centers Initiative (LCI) projects across the region.

“ARC works closely with local governments and transportation agencies to meet community priorities. The projects on this list will help to improve mobility and create a more equitable and livable region,” said John Orr, managing director of ARC’s Transportation and Mobility Access group, in a statement.

Submit public comments to transportation@atlantaregional.org.

An online public hearing will take place at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 9.

Requests to speak at this public hearing will be accepted by 4 p.m. today and must be sent to transportation@atlantaregional.org.

Details about the proposed list of 17 projects are available on atlantaregional.org/amendment.

The projects are in:

  • Fulton County (Alpharetta, Atlanta, Atlanta Downtown Improvement District and Little Five Points Community Improvement District);
  • Gwinnett County (Buford, the county and Sugarloaf CID, Peachtree Corners, Sugar Hill and Suwanee);
  • Cobb County (Powder Springs);
  • DeKalb County (Doraville and Dunwoody);
  • Clayton County (Forest Park);
  • Cherokee County (the county and Holly Springs);
  • Douglas County (Douglasville);
  • Newton County (Covington) and
  • Barrow County (Winder).

Changes to other projects submitted by the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) also will be a part of this amendment to the TIP.

In March, ARC’s Transportation and Air Quality Committee (TAQC) and ARC Board will take action on this TIP Amendment, following the public review and comment period, which ends on Feb. 11.

The ARC is the official planning agency for the 11-county Atlanta region, including Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry and Rockdale counties as well as the City of Atlanta and 74 other cities.

By focusing leadership, attention and planning resources on key regional issues, the ARC serves as a catalyst for regional progress.

Carolyn Cunningham
