Atlanta Regional Commission has Feb. 8-11 comment deadlines

Requests to speak at this public hearing will be accepted by 4 p.m. today and must be sent to transportation@atlantaregional.org.

Details about the proposed list of 17 projects are available on atlantaregional.org/amendment.

The projects are in:

Fulton County (Alpharetta, Atlanta, Atlanta Downtown Improvement District and Little Five Points Community Improvement District);

Gwinnett County (Buford, the county and Sugarloaf CID, Peachtree Corners, Sugar Hill and Suwanee);

Cobb County (Powder Springs);

DeKalb County (Doraville and Dunwoody);

Clayton County (Forest Park);

Cherokee County (the county and Holly Springs);

Douglas County (Douglasville);

Newton County (Covington) and

Barrow County (Winder).

Changes to other projects submitted by the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) also will be a part of this amendment to the TIP.

In March, ARC’s Transportation and Air Quality Committee (TAQC) and ARC Board will take action on this TIP Amendment, following the public review and comment period, which ends on Feb. 11.

The ARC is the official planning agency for the 11-county Atlanta region, including Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry and Rockdale counties as well as the City of Atlanta and 74 other cities.

By focusing leadership, attention and planning resources on key regional issues, the ARC serves as a catalyst for regional progress.

- BY CAROLYN CUNNINGHAM, For the AJC