X

Atlanta Preservation Center adds to walking tours

Credit: Atlanta Preservation Center

Credit: Atlanta Preservation Center

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
54 minutes ago

Varied walking tours are scheduled by the Atlanta Preservation Center during June.

  • June 3 at 10 a.m. to noon / History in Atlanta’s Upper West Side: Crestlawn Cemetery Guided Tour. Register for $24.67, $28.15 or $33.97 to view this 145-acre public park and resting place at bit.ly/3o7QSP7.
  • June 3 at 10-11:30 a.m. / Shutze, Reid, Olmsted and More: A Walking Tour of Druid Hills. Register for $12.94, $16.39 or $22.16 at bit.ly/42MKrQo.
  • June 4 and 11 and more Sundays at 2-4 p.m. / Atlanta’s First Planned Suburb: A Walking Tour of Inman Park. Register for $12.94, $16.39 or $22.16 at bit.ly/41POlH1.
  • June 25 at 2-4 p.m. / Where History Is Buried: Westview Cemetery Guided Tour. Register for $24.67, $28.15 or $33.97 to tour this largest cemetery in the Southeast at bit.ly/3MDghtm.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

‘Somebody shot us’: Uber driver calls 911 after woman killed in backseat45m ago

Credit: City of Chamblee

Crews battling fire at former Chamblee animal feed mill
37m ago

Credit: Henri Hollis / Henri.Hollis@ajc.com

Mourners remember ‘pure heart and pure soul’ of Commerce murder victim
54m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb school board disavows Morley’s superintendent search comments to AJC
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb school board disavows Morley’s superintendent search comments to AJC
4h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Economic Development

Public access to Bartow’s 14,000-acre ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Atlanta Homes and Lifestyles

Camp Twin Lakes to benefit from fundraiser in Buckhead
22h ago
MARTA forwards transit projects set for Atlanta, Clayton and DeKalb
Atlanta History Center hosts summer camps
Featured

U.S. debt ceiling deal details: What’s included, what’s out
6h ago
Braves call up top pitching prospect AJ Smith-Shawver, who will begin in bullpen
19h ago
Henry County high school headed to France D-Day commemoration
11h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top