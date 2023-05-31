Atlanta Preservation Center adds to walking tours

Varied walking tours are scheduled by the Atlanta Preservation Center during June.
- June 3 at 10 a.m. to noon / History in Atlanta’s Upper West Side: Crestlawn Cemetery Guided Tour. Register for $24.67, $28.15 or $33.97 to view this 145-acre public park and resting place at bit.ly/3o7QSP7.
- June 3 at 10-11:30 a.m. / Shutze, Reid, Olmsted and More: A Walking Tour of Druid Hills. Register for $12.94, $16.39 or $22.16 at bit.ly/42MKrQo.
- June 4 and 11 and more Sundays at 2-4 p.m. / Atlanta’s First Planned Suburb: A Walking Tour of Inman Park. Register for $12.94, $16.39 or $22.16 at bit.ly/41POlH1.
- June 25 at 2-4 p.m. / Where History Is Buried: Westview Cemetery Guided Tour. Register for $24.67, $28.15 or $33.97 to tour this largest cemetery in the Southeast at bit.ly/3MDghtm.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Henri Hollis / Henri.Hollis@ajc.com
The Latest