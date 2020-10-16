Atlanta Police Foundation transforms former 'Red Store’ to combat crime in Edgewood area

The building formerly known as the “Red Store” on the corner of Mayson Avenue and Hardee street will serve as a beacon of community revitalization and a curtailment of the recent uptick of crime in the area.

“This location will enable our officers to increase their presence and actively pursue those responsible for committing violent assaults and homicides in that neighborhood in recent months,” said Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant. “We’re also seeking to create personal relationships among our officers and the citizens they serve, rather than merely responding to calls.”