Atlanta Police Department launches cloud-based records management system

The company was able to launch APD in just seven months despite the multitude of challenges associated with COVID-19 restrictions. To successfully move the over 2,000-user agency off of its two legacy technology systems, Mark43′s team conducted remote training through video tutorials and learning management system software.

A huge advantage of Mark43′s RMS system is its proven capability of helping agencies achieve a 0% error rate for NIBRS-compliant reporting. Per the FBI, all 18,000 law enforcement agencies in the United States will need to have NIBRS-compliant reporting by January 1, 2021. Since switching to Mark43′s technology, APD has already completed a successful NIBRS submission in October 2020, well ahead of the deadline.