Atlanta Police Department launches cloud-based records management system

Mark43, a cloud-based public safety software company, recently announced that it has launched its Records Management System for the Atlanta Police Department. According to a press release, APD joins a number of major agencies including Boston, Seattle, San Antonio, and Washington D.C. in selecting Mark43 for compliance with the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System.
The company was able to launch APD in just seven months despite the multitude of challenges associated with COVID-19 restrictions. To successfully move the over 2,000-user agency off of its two legacy technology systems, Mark43′s team conducted remote training through video tutorials and learning management system software.
A huge advantage of Mark43′s RMS system is its proven capability of helping agencies achieve a 0% error rate for NIBRS-compliant reporting. Per the FBI, all 18,000 law enforcement agencies in the United States will need to have NIBRS-compliant reporting by January 1, 2021. Since switching to Mark43′s technology, APD has already completed a successful NIBRS submission in October 2020, well ahead of the deadline.
With painless NIBRS compliance and 24/7/365 customer support, Mark43 enables APD and over 100 agencies of all sizes to focus on their mission-critical work.
“We are thoroughly impressed with Mark43′s single platform solution for furthering our mission of serving the residents of Atlanta,” said Major Clifton Johnson of the Atlanta Police Department. “The switch to Mark43′s technology not only makes it easy to track data and share information, but also brings us one step closer every day to creating a safer Atlanta.”
“We are thrilled to bring our technology to the largest police department in Georgia,” said Matthew Polega, Co-Founder & Head of Marketing at Mark43. “We stay ahead of changing compliance requirements so our partner agencies don’t have to. That’s just one of the ways we provide the best implementation and support experience in the market.”