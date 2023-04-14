Atlanta Parade of Homes is free in April, May

The Atlanta Parade of Homes will take place throughout Metro Atlanta April 22-23, April 29-30 and May 6-7.
Hours for this free self-guided tour of new homes will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and from 1- 5 p.m. Sundays.
The Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association is the host.
Every Parade Home is constructed by a builder member of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association, a trade organization providing marketing, advocacy and industry connections to member businesses.
The event features a wide variety of homes and townhomes in a diversity of styles, locations and price points.
Prospective attendees are encouraged to download the Atlanta Parade of Homes app, which is available for download through the App Store and Google Play.
To keep up with the newest Parade of Home updates, follow the ATL Homes Parade Facebook page at facebook.com/ATLHomesParade and the Instagram page at @atlhomesparade.
More details can be found at ATLHomesParade.com and facebook.com/GreaterAtlantaHomeBuildersAssociation.
About the Author
Credit: Georgia Department of Corrections