X

Atlanta Parade of Homes is free in April, May

Credit: The Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association

Credit: The Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The Atlanta Parade of Homes will take place throughout Metro Atlanta April 22-23, April 29-30 and May 6-7.

Hours for this free self-guided tour of new homes will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and from 1- 5 p.m. Sundays.

The Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association is the host.

Every Parade Home is constructed by a builder member of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association, a trade organization providing marketing, advocacy and industry connections to member businesses.

The event features a wide variety of homes and townhomes in a diversity of styles, locations and price points.

Prospective attendees are encouraged to download the Atlanta Parade of Homes app, which is available for download through the App Store and Google Play.

To keep up with the newest Parade of Home updates, follow the ATL Homes Parade Facebook page at facebook.com/ATLHomesParade and the Instagram page at @atlhomesparade.

More details can be found at ATLHomesParade.com and facebook.com/GreaterAtlantaHomeBuildersAssociation.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

State schools chief Woods wants DeKalb to ‘pause’ superintendent hire2h ago

Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized in Atlanta, delaying Netflix movie shoot
7h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Corrections

Will ex-NBA and Tech star Javaris Crittenton be released from prison early?
5h ago

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: Ozuna remains a Brave, though that could change
10h ago

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: Ozuna remains a Brave, though that could change
10h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Don’t look now, but the Falcons are about to start winning
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Christina Matacotta

MARTA board approves Atlanta Streetcar extension
Lunch Time Jazz on Wednesdays at Atlantic Station
Atlanta Chamber Players concert is May 21
Featured

Credit: R. Thomas Deluxe Grill

UPDATE: Birds recovered after theft from Buckhead restaurant; 1 arrested
3h ago
How swimsuit colors can help save children’s lives
BREAKING: Supreme Court suspends abortion pill rulings til Wednesday
3h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top