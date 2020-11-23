Atlanta mayor add LGBTQ director, advisory board

The City of Atlanta’s LGBTQ Affairs Coordinator, Malik Brown, will now serve as Director of LGBTQ Affairs. Brown will work with and advise the Mayor and City departments on policies, programs and initiatives affecting LGBTQ residents, City employees and visitors, including cultural humility training.

Mayor Bottoms also announced the latest members of the Mayor’s LGBTQ Advisory Board, composed of citywide LGBTQ civic leaders, influencers, and advocates. New members of the Mayor’s LGBTQ Advisory Board represent many of the diverse voices in Atlanta’s LGBTQ community, including trans and non-binary people, LGBTQ people of color, healthcare professionals, straight allies, Jewish residents, and more.