Atlanta mayor add LGBTQ director, advisory board

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms created the City’s first-ever Director of LGBTQ Affairs position and has appointed additional members to the Mayor’s LGBTQ Advisory Board, according to a press release.
The City of Atlanta’s LGBTQ Affairs Coordinator, Malik Brown, will now serve as Director of LGBTQ Affairs. Brown will work with and advise the Mayor and City departments on policies, programs and initiatives affecting LGBTQ residents, City employees and visitors, including cultural humility training.
Mayor Bottoms also announced the latest members of the Mayor’s LGBTQ Advisory Board, composed of citywide LGBTQ civic leaders, influencers, and advocates. New members of the Mayor’s LGBTQ Advisory Board represent many of the diverse voices in Atlanta’s LGBTQ community, including trans and non-binary people, LGBTQ people of color, healthcare professionals, straight allies, Jewish residents, and more.
Members of the Mayor’s LGBTQ Advisory Board include:
Co-Chairs: Pamela Stewart (Chair of the Board of Directors, GLAAD; President, West Zone Operations - North America, The Coca-Cola Company); Matt Keith (Senior Vice President, Business Strategy & Initiatives Executive, Bank of America)
- Lynn Barfield, Operations Manager, Atlanta Pride
- Kia Barnes, Event Producer
- Melissa Carter, Media Personality
- Gabrielle Claiborne, Co-Founder, Transformation Journeys Worldwide
- Paul Conroy, Founder, Out Front Theatre Company
- Lisa Cunningham, CEO, Atlanta Film Partners
- Travis Currie, Public Relations Manager, Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau
- Morgan Darby, Director of Equity and Inclusion, The Children’s School
- Jon Dean, Owner & Editor-In-Chief, Wussy Mag
- Bill Dickinson, Founding Partner, C3 Leadership
- Dr. T.C. Elliot, Founder & Physician, Elysium Health and Wellness
- Jason Feldman, Board of Directors, Atlanta Jewish Music Festival
- Marshall Freeman, Chief Operating Officer, Atlanta Police Foundation
- Matt Garrett, Human Capital Senior Managing Consultant
- Jeff Graham, Executive Director, Georgia Equality
- Dr. Jodie L. Guest, Professor & Vice Chair, Department of Epidemiology, Rollins School of Public Health, Emory University
- Pierce Hand, Staff Attorney, Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation
- Isoul Harris, Editor-at-Large, Rolling Out Magazine
- Roshelle Darlene Hudson, Co-Founder, Rustin/Lorde Breakfast
- Dionne Kettl, Co-Founder & Deputy Director, TRANScending Barriers
- Logan Kirsch, Public Health Advocate
- Rabbi Joshua Lesser, Founder, Southern Jewish Resource Network
- Ivette Lopez, LatinoLinQ
- Chris Lugo, Executive Director, Out Georgia Business Alliance
- Tracee McDaniel, Board of Directors, Trans Housing Atlanta Program
- Jaye Meggs, CEO & Founder, Trans Gentlemen of Excellence
- Sandy Mollett, Founder & CEO, Equal Footing LLC
- Selima Morrow, Director of Outreach & Community Housing, Chris180
- Rev. Dr. Joshua M. Noblitt, Minister, Saint Mark United Methodist Church
- Philip Rafshoon, Former Owner, Outwrite Bookstore & Coffeehouse
- Dr. Alieizoria Redd, Executive Director, Covenant House Georgia
- Aaron Rice, Director of Business Engagement, United Way of Greater Atlanta
- Brigid Scarbrough, Board of Directors, Human Rights Campaign
- Melissa Scott, Owner, Soul Bar at Pals Lounge
- Reverend Kimble Sorrels, United Church of Christ
- Feroza Syed, Trans Activist
- Hillary Thomas, Associate State Director Advocacy and Outreach, AARP Georgia
- Alex Wan, Former Atlanta City Council Member, District 6
- Matthew Wilson, State Representative, Georgia House District 80
- Erica Wright, Founder, Project U First
Information: ATLGBTQ.atlantaga.gov/board.