Atlanta Legacy Makers finalists announced

Central Atlanta Progress, in partnership with the City of Atlanta, has identified four finalists in an open call for submissions to design a public commemoration of Atlanta Mayors Ivan Allen Jr. and Maynard Jackson, Jr., according to a press release.
This public commemoration—demonstrating dynamic use of public space and public art in Downtown Atlanta’s Woodruff Park—will be the culmination of the “Atlanta Legacy Makers” effort launched by CAP and the City of Atlanta in 2020. The effort aims to embrace the legacy that Atlantans now and next are charged to carry forward.
Initial proposals were received in Fall 2020, and four finalists have been identified to proceed to the next phase of design and concept development:
- Arcs Team + Bradley Bowers
- Power Haus Creative + DTJ Design + Todd Hill
- obj + Donald Burlock
- Point Office + William Downs
Proposals were reviewed by the Atlanta Legacy Makers Curatorial Committee, and CAP will award stipends to each team to refine their ideas for final consideration. The winning proposal will be announced in Fall 2021.
“To reach this point in the process of creating a tribute to these two civic leaders is incredibly exciting,” said Tristan Al-Haddad, Creative Director of Formations Studio, faculty member in the School of Architecture at Georgia Tech, and Chair of the Atlanta Legacy Makers Curatorial Committee. “We look forward to seeing the visions of these finalists evolve and selecting a proposal that will ultimately be brought to life in the heart of Atlanta.”
While the teams continue to refine their submissions over the next few months, community members are invited to provide input to them by engaging with the feedback tool now available on ATLLegacyMakers.com. The brief exercise invites participants to imagine how they would like to experience the reimagined space and artwork.