Atlanta Legacy Makers finalists announced

This public commemoration—demonstrating dynamic use of public space and public art in Downtown Atlanta’s Woodruff Park—will be the culmination of the “Atlanta Legacy Makers” effort launched by CAP and the City of Atlanta in 2020. The effort aims to embrace the legacy that Atlantans now and next are charged to carry forward.

Initial proposals were received in Fall 2020, and four finalists have been identified to proceed to the next phase of design and concept development: