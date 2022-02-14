Atlanta Jewish Life Festival returns Feb. 27

Returning in February is the Atlanta Jewish Life Festival, Atlanta’s largest single-day Jewish festival.
The festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Oceans Ballroom, Georgia Aquarium, 246 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd., downtown Atlanta across from Centennial Olympic Park.
Presented and founded by the Atlanta Jewish Times, with about 50 community partners, the third annual 501(c)(3) nonprofit festival promotes and celebrates Jewish and Israeli arts, kosher food, music, family activities and culture.
The festival also connects the Atlanta community with local synagogues, nonprofits and social action groups to further strengthen the bonds and understanding of Jewish beliefs, traditions and family, according to a statement from the Atlanta Jewish Life Festival.
Tickets include free Georgia Aquarium admission and festival activities.
Costs are $65 for a family pass (two adults and up to four children), $22 for ages 13 and older, $8 for ages 3 to 12 and free for children younger than age 3.
Kosher food will be available for purchase.
For $11 to $17, paid parking is available online at GeorgiaAquarium.org/booking/directions-parking.
Current COVID-19 rules will require limiting attendance and mandating masks to be worn by all guests ages 3 and older, covering their noses and mouths.
Tickets: bigtickets.com/e/ATLjewishtimes/ATLJewishLifeFestival
Information: AtlantaJewishLifeFestival.com
