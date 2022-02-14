Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Atlanta Jewish Life Festival returns Feb. 27

The third annual Atlanta Jewish Life Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Georgia Aquarium. (Courtesy of the Atlanta Jewish Life Festival)

Credit: Atlanta Jewish Life Festival

caption arrowCaption
The third annual Atlanta Jewish Life Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Georgia Aquarium. (Courtesy of the Atlanta Jewish Life Festival)

Credit: Atlanta Jewish Life Festival

Credit: Atlanta Jewish Life Festival

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
27 minutes ago

Returning in February is the Atlanta Jewish Life Festival, Atlanta’s largest single-day Jewish festival.

The festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Oceans Ballroom, Georgia Aquarium, 246 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd., downtown Atlanta across from Centennial Olympic Park.

Presented and founded by the Atlanta Jewish Times, with about 50 community partners, the third annual 501(c)(3) nonprofit festival promotes and celebrates Jewish and Israeli arts, kosher food, music, family activities and culture.

The festival also connects the Atlanta community with local synagogues, nonprofits and social action groups to further strengthen the bonds and understanding of Jewish beliefs, traditions and family, according to a statement from the Atlanta Jewish Life Festival.

Tickets include free Georgia Aquarium admission and festival activities.

Costs are $65 for a family pass (two adults and up to four children), $22 for ages 13 and older, $8 for ages 3 to 12 and free for children younger than age 3.

Kosher food will be available for purchase.

For $11 to $17, paid parking is available online at GeorgiaAquarium.org/booking/directions-parking.

Current COVID-19 rules will require limiting attendance and mandating masks to be worn by all guests ages 3 and older, covering their noses and mouths.

Tickets: bigtickets.com/e/ATLjewishtimes/ATLJewishLifeFestival

Information: AtlantaJewishLifeFestival.com

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Fulton County hosts mentorship series for boys, young men of color
‘Suspicious’ suitcase investigation closes streets near Fulton courthouse for hours
Atlanta Regional Commission has Feb. 8-11 comment deadlines
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top