Atlanta History Center lights first Christmas tree

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
49 minutes ago

The Atlanta History Center has lit its first Christmas tree as a new tradition.

At 50 feet tall, the tree is in Veteran’s Park.

Among the opening’s attractions were music, children’s activities and roaming pictures with Santa in the museum.

Special performances took place throughout the night from the SCAD HoneyBees, Atlanta Classical Academy and The Dickens Carolers.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3fu5nZg or bit.ly/3VhckfE.

Carolyn Cunningham
