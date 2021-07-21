Atlanta Fire Rescue Department set to receive additional fire trucks

To continue effectively meeting the city’s fire safety, rescue and emergency service needs, the AFRD will receive three new tractor-drawn aerial fire truck apparatuses and three new 1500 gallons-per-minute pumpers in Fiscal Year 2022. The AFRD will receive an additional two new tractor-drawn aerial fire truck apparatuses and three new 1500 GPM pumpers in Fiscal Year 2023.

“This legislation demonstrates the ongoing support we have received from the administration,” said Atlanta Fire Rescue Chief Roderick Smith. “These new fire apparatuses will allow us to place newer equipment in the reserve fleet for regular service replacements and address the fleet issues that we have been facing with aged reserve fire pumpers (1500 GPM) and ladders trucks.”