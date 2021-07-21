Atlanta Fire Rescue Department set to receive additional fire trucks

A resolution by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to acquire additional vehicles to support the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department was recently passed unanimously by City Council, according to a press release.
To continue effectively meeting the city’s fire safety, rescue and emergency service needs, the AFRD will receive three new tractor-drawn aerial fire truck apparatuses and three new 1500 gallons-per-minute pumpers in Fiscal Year 2022. The AFRD will receive an additional two new tractor-drawn aerial fire truck apparatuses and three new 1500 GPM pumpers in Fiscal Year 2023.
“This legislation demonstrates the ongoing support we have received from the administration,” said Atlanta Fire Rescue Chief Roderick Smith. “These new fire apparatuses will allow us to place newer equipment in the reserve fleet for regular service replacements and address the fleet issues that we have been facing with aged reserve fire pumpers (1500 GPM) and ladders trucks.”
AFRD provides an all-hazards approach in the protection of the lives and property of the residents, businesses, and visitors of Atlanta. The department is comprised of five divisions of labor: Support Services, Field Operations, Emergency Medical Services, Technical Services and the Airport Fire Division.