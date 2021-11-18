ajc logo
X

Atlanta council asks for traffic study

Intown Atlanta
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

A resolution requesting a traffic study by the commissioner of the Atlanta Department of Transportation was approved by the Atlanta City Council at its recent meeting. The request specified two locations for the study, at 2220 Campbellton Road and at the intersection of Cascade Road SW and Spring Park Drive SW. The purpose of the study as outlined by the council is to determine the need for any safety improvements such as speed monitors. The resolution stipulated that the study should be completed within 30 days and the results should be reported directly to the sponsors of the resolution.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
West Highlands land swap approved
14m ago
Indigenous Peoples’ Day established in Atlanta
1h ago
Housing measure considered in Atlanta
2h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top