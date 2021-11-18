Atlanta council asks for traffic study

A resolution requesting a traffic study by the commissioner of the Atlanta Department of Transportation was approved by the Atlanta City Council at its recent meeting. The request specified two locations for the study, at 2220 Campbellton Road and at the intersection of Cascade Road SW and Spring Park Drive SW. The purpose of the study as outlined by the council is to determine the need for any safety improvements such as speed monitors. The resolution stipulated that the study should be completed within 30 days and the results should be reported directly to the sponsors of the resolution.