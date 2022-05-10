Atlanta Children’s Shelter hosts luncheon

The Achievers and Legacy Honorees are formerly homeless parents who have achieved self-sufficiency with assistance from the Atlanta Children’s Shelter.

Founded in 1986 by the Junior League of Atlanta and located in North Avenue Presbyterian Church, the Atlanta Children’s Shelter (ACS) provides free day care, emotional support, an educational curriculum for homeless children and focused social services for their families.

Dedicated to helping families overcome the issues that contribute to homelessness, including domestic violence and job loss, ACS focuses on the long-term self sufficiency of the family.

Since 1986, ACS has cared for almost 8,000 children and provided services for more than 5,000 families.

