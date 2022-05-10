BreakingNews
Police investigate death at Forest Cove Apartments in SE Atlanta
ajc logo
X

Atlanta Children’s Shelter hosts luncheon

Free online tickets are available until 3 p.m. May 10 for the Women's Giving Luncheon by the Atlanta Children's Shelter at 11:30 a.m. May 11 at Magnolia Hall, Piedmont Park. (Courtesy of Atlanta Children's Shelter)

caption arrowCaption
Free online tickets are available until 3 p.m. May 10 for the Women's Giving Luncheon by the Atlanta Children's Shelter at 11:30 a.m. May 11 at Magnolia Hall, Piedmont Park. (Courtesy of Atlanta Children's Shelter)

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
16 minutes ago

The Atlanta Children’s Shelter will host its annual Women’s Giving Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. May 11.

Online ticket sales end at 3 p.m. May 10.

Registration and tickets are free.

The event will be held at Magnolia Hall, Piedmont Park, 1342 Worchester Drive NE, Atlanta.

Guests can enjoy their lunch, learn more about the nonprofit’s housing initiatives, celebrate the Achievers Honorees and hear a testimonial from the Legacy Honoree.

The Achievers and Legacy Honorees are formerly homeless parents who have achieved self-sufficiency with assistance from the Atlanta Children’s Shelter.

Founded in 1986 by the Junior League of Atlanta and located in North Avenue Presbyterian Church, the Atlanta Children’s Shelter (ACS) provides free day care, emotional support, an educational curriculum for homeless children and focused social services for their families.

Dedicated to helping families overcome the issues that contribute to homelessness, including domestic violence and job loss, ACS focuses on the long-term self sufficiency of the family.

Since 1986, ACS has cared for almost 8,000 children and provided services for more than 5,000 families.

Tickets: bit.ly/3kus9yZ

Visit acsatl.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Christian City to honor Community Champions in Atlanta on May 5
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is hiring
Cost rising to address MARTA safety violations
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top