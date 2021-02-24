Atlanta Bicycle Coalition, PEDS begin talks about merging

Two of the Southeast’s leading organizations dedicated to sustainable transportation advocacy — the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition and PEDS — have entered into talks regarding merging, according to a press release.
For decades now, the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition and PEDS have been two critical pieces of Atlanta and Georgia’s sustainable transportation puzzle. They have partnered and learned from one another as they each advocated for an Atlanta where everyone can walk and bike to get where they need to go.
In today’s environment, the opportunities and challenges people face combined with the desire to have a greater impact on these issues have led these organizations to explore the possibility of joining forces.
They have entered into talks to consider whether a merger of some kind might help them gain efficiencies in their operations and emerge as a stronger, more cohesive voice for equitable mobility throughout Atlanta. While it is too early to speculate on the outcome, the two organizations have formed a committee of board members and staff representing both organizations, which are working diligently on the issues involved.
In 2019, in collaboration with partners, members, and supporters, the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition debuted a new strategic direction. Responding to changes in the environment and work, they expanded goals to include streets safe for walking and biking and transit that works for people and adopted a new mission statement: “to reclaim Atlanta’s streets as safe, inclusive, and thriving spaces for people to ride, walk, and roll.
2021 marks 25 years of PEDS being a strong and effective voice for pedestrians and walkable communities throughout the Atlanta region and in Georgia. It is committed to continuing the mission of “making streets and communities in Georgia, safe, inviting, and accessible to all pedestrians.
Information: atlantabike.org