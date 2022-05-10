ajc logo
Atlanta Bicycle Coalition hosts awards

After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the Blinkie Awards will return on May 19. (Courtesy of the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition)

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
36 minutes ago

The Atlanta Bicycle Coalition is hosting the return of its Blinkie Awards in mid-May for its first in-person event since early 2020 due to the pandemic.

These awards will honor some of Atlanta’s most dedicated advocates of sustainable transportation accompanied by the release of the coalition’s new name and brand.

The Mozley Park Neighborhood Association will be celebrated as the “Safe Streets Champion” for its dedication to pedestrian safety and community engagement.

The event begins at 6 p.m. May 19 at The Trolley Barn, 963 Edgewood Ave. NE, Atlanta near the Inman Park MARTA station.

There is limited on-site and street car parking.

Heavy hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served.

Based on “your generosity and budget,” individual fees vary from free, $60, $100 to $250 or a donation of $25, $50, $100, $500 or $1000.

The Atlanta Bicycle Coalition is a nonprofit, advocating for an Atlanta where everyone moves safely, easily and sustainably throughout the city.

Tickets: AtlantaBike.ejoinme.org/2022blinkies.

For information, visit MozleyParkNeighborhood.com or AtlantaBike.org.

