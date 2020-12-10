Atlanta Beltline offers update on affordable housing in Peoplestown

The Milton will provide 156 affordable units in the Peoplestown neighborhood at 55 Milton Avenue. The units will target individuals and families earning between 50-80% of Area Median Income. ABI contributed $2 million to the project from the BeltLine Affordable Housing Trust Fund, the maximum amount permitted. Located steps from the Southside Trail, The Milton will provide housing opportunities and connectivity via the Atlanta BeltLine to the Schools at Carver and D. H. Stanton Park. It will also be convenient to MARTA’s future Bus Rapid Transit line through Summerhill to Downtown.

Just south of The Milton, at 1265 Lakewood Avenue, ABI is committing $1.5 million of the BeltLine TAD Increment to fund the development of 160 affordable units. With affordability ranging from 50% to 70% of AMI, Prestwick Development Company anticipates closing on this parcel in early 2021.