Atlanta Beltline names its top 10 projects of 2020

Atlanta BeltLine Inc. recently shared some of its top achievements in 2020.
For the first time ever, construction on three segments of the Atlanta BeltLine got underway in 2020.
- Southside Trail-West
ABI broke ground on the Southside Trail-West on January 22, 2020. As the first segment of the Southside Trail to undergo construction, this 0.75-mile stretch will extend the existing Westside Trail south and east to connect four open and emerging job centers – Pittsburgh Yards, Murphy Crossing, the Met, and Lee + White.
- Westside BeltLine Connector & Westside North Extension
Construction of the Westside BeltLine Connector, a joint venture between ABI and the PATH Foundation, has been in full swing all year. This future multi-use spur trail will provide 2.9 miles of connectivity between the Atlanta BeltLine corridor and PATH Foundation trails leading into Downtown Atlanta. Divided into three segments in a phased approach to construction, Segments 1 and 2 should be completed in January 2021.
- Northeast Trail
As part of an agreement between ABI and Georgia Power, construction of the Northeast Trail- segment 2 continued throughout 2020. This section of trail will ultimately be 1.2 miles in length in total when complete and run from Westminster Drive to Mayson Street / Plasters Avenue.
- 55 Milton Closing
In July 2020, The Milton near the Southside Trail in Peoplestown closed, which will ultimately provide 156 affordable units. ABI contributed $2 million to the project from the BeltLine Affordable Housing Trust Fund, the maximum amount permitted.
- Façade Improvement
ABI wrapped up its pilot Business Façade pARTnership Grant program in January with the completion of two façade improvement projects: A/C Clutch Bicycle Shop on the Westside and Red’s Beer Garden in Benteen Park.
- Avon Ave Purchase
ABI announced the purchase of a 9-acre property on Avon Avenue near Murphy Crossing in September.
- Murphy Crossing RFP Release
The new Murphy Crossing Request for Proposals will be released in the winter/spring of 2021. A Stakeholder Advisory Committee comprised of 20 neighborhood leaders from 8 neighborhoods surrounding the site was convened to garner input in the RFP and community engagement process.
- Online Outreach
ABI hosted 26 virtual public meetings on Zoom and live streamed to Facebook. Arts and culture hosted a BeltLine Live Stream Festival in June, featuring artist talks and performances. The beloved Atlanta BeltLine Lantern went virtual as well with a Parade-in-Place.
- Atlanta BeltLine Data Explorer
ABI launched the Atlanta BeltLine Data Explorer. Over a year in the making, the tool is the first step in a multi-phase partnership with Neighborhood Nexus to track socioeconomic indicators and ABI investments across the BeltLine Planning Area.
- Viral COVID signage
ABI led a public health communications campaign to help curb the spike of COVID-19 cases in Atlanta.