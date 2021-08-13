Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. hires new chief financial officer

In this capacity, Kimes will play a critical role in providing leadership and managing all financial matters for ABI. Her work will include handling process, policy and procedures for the Finance Department and collaborating with Invest Atlanta, the organization’s parent entity, on financial matters as appropriate. She will manage financial analysis for proposed transactions, including identifying financing options for capital investments across the entire ABI program, as well as develop the annual budget and monitor and track revenue and expenses.

Nicole Kimes has over 17 years of experience providing accounting and financial reporting services to the real estate industry, both private and public. Her expertise spans across a wide range of financial responsibilities, including funds, operating and development properties, investor reporting, joint ventures and corporate operations. She most recently served as Vice President of Accounting for a real estate developer and operator that manages the private equity of institutional investors such as endowments and foundations. There, she led accounting for the fund, corporate, and development entities, as well as financial reporting to investors and lenders.