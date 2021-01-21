Atlanta Beltline hosts virtual meeting about Ralph David Abernathy access point design

The meeting will also include Southside Trail West construction updates. Attendees can participate online or by calling in. Questions must be submitted by noon Jan. 25 to meeting.questions@atlbeltline.org.

Organizers will take as many questions as time allows on Zoom and Facebook Live but this is the best way to ensure we are able to cover your question.

The Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. conducts regular community meetings to keep the public informed on the very latest developments, progress updates, and next steps on the Atlanta BeltLine project.

Information: beltline.org