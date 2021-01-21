Atlanta Beltline hosts virtual meeting about Ralph David Abernathy access point design

Atlanta Beltline invites residents and stakeholders to join officials this month for an update on the final design for the BeltLine access point at 1385 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., according to a press release.
This trail access point will provide a safe and necessary connection to the Westside Trail for the Westview and West End neighborhoods, KIPP STRIVE Academy, and the Kroger City Center shopping area. For convenience, this public meeting will be broadcasted to Facebook Live and recorded for future reference.
The virtual meeting takes place 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28. To pre-register or join the Zoom meeting already in progress, go to https://beltline.org/event/southwest-study-group-virtual-public-meeting-ralph-david-abernathy-access-point-design/
Call in number: 929-205-6099
Webinar ID: 816 5071 2106
The meeting will also include Southside Trail West construction updates. Attendees can participate online or by calling in. Questions must be submitted by noon Jan. 25 to meeting.questions@atlbeltline.org.
Organizers will take as many questions as time allows on Zoom and Facebook Live but this is the best way to ensure we are able to cover your question.
The Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. conducts regular community meetings to keep the public informed on the very latest developments, progress updates, and next steps on the Atlanta BeltLine project.
Information: beltline.org