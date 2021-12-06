Atlanta accepting nominations for employee spotlight awards program

Know a City of Atlanta employee who has gone above and beyond this year? Through the Department of Human Resources, the city is accepting nominations for the newly launched Employee Recognition Program.
Designed to “identify and reward performance and dedication that both exceeds normal expectations and reflects superior employee performance and innovation,” the program is seeking nominations of employees that embody 3 city-wide core values: commitment to customer service, focus on equity and grounded in ethical conduct.
All full-time classified and unclassified employees are eligible. Employees nominated for the Employee Spotlight Award must be in good standing (no discipline within the last twelve months) and have a current “satisfactory”, “effective” or higher performance evaluation rating.
Nominations will be evaluated on a quarterly basis, and an employee may be chosen for the Employee Spotlight Award only once during a fiscal year.
Nominations may be made by any member of the public or by a fellow employee.
Each award winner will receive a signed letter of recognition by the Mayor and will be spotlighted publicly and internally, including through social media, Channel 26, CityNet and citywide email.
