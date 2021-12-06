Atlanta accepting nominations for employee spotlight awards program

Designed to “identify and reward performance and dedication that both exceeds normal expectations and reflects superior employee performance and innovation,” the program is seeking nominations of employees that embody 3 city-wide core values: commitment to customer service, focus on equity and grounded in ethical conduct.

All full-time classified and unclassified employees are eligible. Employees nominated for the Employee Spotlight Award must be in good standing (no discipline within the last twelve months) and have a current “satisfactory”, “effective” or higher performance evaluation rating.