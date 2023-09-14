BreakingNews
ASO’s HBCU AccessFest is Sept. 16

By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
43 minutes ago
The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra will host a free HBCU AccessFest from noon-6 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Woodruff Arts Center, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta.

From noon-3 p.m., among the offerings will be a job fair, an HBCU college fair, panel discussions and a resource fair, with a focus on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

A block party will follow from 3-6 p.m., with live music and food trucks.

Presented by Delta Air Lines and Invesco QQQ, the HBCU AccessFest will provide resources and information to help students and their families explore their options for higher education, internships, mentorships and career paths.

Connect with Black-owned businesses and more than 30 HBCUs.

Tickets are not required for this event.

Find more details at aso.org/HBCU or tinyurl.com/3b3wwmd6.

