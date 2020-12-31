Art projection illuminates Woodruff Park Water Wall

To welcome 2021, Arts & Entertainment Atlanta has commissioned a special projection artwork by local artist Kris Pilcher set to debut on New Year’s Eve on the Woodruff Park International Peace Fountain water wall, according to a press release.
Pilcher’s piece, “Perseverance,” is featured alongside projection artwork installations by Amelia Carley, NNEKKAA, and Joseph Peragine that are part of the PRISM: Winter Lights at Woodruff Park temporary exhibition curated by Dashboard.
Back for its second year, PRISM: Winter Lights at Woodruff Park, presented by the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District and curated by Dashboard, is a 2-month art exhibition displaying works by artists from around the country. The second year of PRISM: Winter Lights explores the theme of water and features three light-based landmark sculptures installed on the park’s main lawn.
PRISM: Winter Lights also features three light-based, landmark sculptures by MaDora Frey, Jason Sweet, and Ellex Swavoni installed on the park’s main lawn. “Perseverance” will be on display through Jan. 10. All other PRISM artwork will remain on display through Jan. 31.
The projection artwork runs daily from sunset to 10 p.m.
The park and exhibit are free and open to the public.
Information: http://www.dashboard.us/prism2020