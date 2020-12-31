Art projection illuminates Woodruff Park Water Wall

Pilcher’s piece, “Perseverance,” is featured alongside projection artwork installations by Amelia Carley, NNEKKAA, and Joseph Peragine that are part of the PRISM: Winter Lights at Woodruff Park temporary exhibition curated by Dashboard.

Back for its second year, PRISM: Winter Lights at Woodruff Park, presented by the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District and curated by Dashboard, is a 2-month art exhibition displaying works by artists from around the country. The second year of PRISM: Winter Lights explores the theme of water and features three light-based landmark sculptures installed on the park’s main lawn.