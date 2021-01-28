Atlanta Hawks launch ‘Black History Month Assist Challenge’ for prostate cancer awareness

Launched in 2019, the Black History Month Assist Challenge has raised $318,000 to support life-saving research through the Prostate Cancer Foundation in addition to generating millions of impressions through various forms of media to promote the work of PCF. Throughout the month of February, for every assist registered by the Hawks, the Hawks Foundation will donate $250 to the Prostate Cancer Foundation. The Hawks are set to officially begin this challenge on Monday, Feb. 1 with the team’s home game against the Los Angeles Lakers at State Farm Arena.

As part of last year’s challenge, the Hawks were joined by Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Phoenix Suns for their own respective campaigns. This year, the Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns have pledged to participate.