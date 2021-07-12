Atlanta Bicycle Coalition, PEDS formalize merger

In 2019, the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition expanded its mission beyond bikes to include all forms of sustainable transportation, further aligning the two organization’s advocacy efforts. In 2020, PEDS served as a critical partner to the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition’s successful Vision Zero campaign, which propelled the City of Atlanta’s Vision Zero legislation adoption — the resolution that reduced the default speed on Atlanta’s local streets to 25 mph with the goal of zero roadway fatalities.

Additionally, for twenty-five years, PEDS led the way to prioritize pedestrians by advocating for safe sidewalks, including a campaign that urged the city to take financial responsibility for sidewalk maintenance. PEDS has also focused on sidewalk closures in construction zones, which influenced the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition to advocate for solutions that keep multimodal lanes open for people to safely bike, scoot, and use wheelchairs in areas with ongoing construction.