Arts education program grant guidelines, applications available

GCA will host an online training workshop for the FY22 Arts Education Program Grant at 1 p.m. Jan. 28. During the workshop, GCA staff will review the requirements for the grant application, along with tips for submitting a successful proposal.

If you plan to participate in the online training workshop, organizers ask that you please register in advance. For those unable to participate in the online workshop, a recording of the webinar will be available on the GCA website.