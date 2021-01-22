Arts education program grant guidelines, applications available

Georgia Council for the Art’s FY22 Arts Education Program Grant guidelines are now available on the agency’s website, according to a press release.
The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. March 8.
The FY22 Arts Education Program Grant funds school and community arts education programs that serve Georgia’s K-12 students between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. Grant awards range from $1,500-$5,000 and require a 50% cash match.
GCA will host an online training workshop for the FY22 Arts Education Program Grant at 1 p.m. Jan. 28. During the workshop, GCA staff will review the requirements for the grant application, along with tips for submitting a successful proposal.
If you plan to participate in the online training workshop, organizers ask that you please register in advance. For those unable to participate in the online workshop, a recording of the webinar will be available on the GCA website.
Applicants are also encouraged to sign up for GCA eNews and follow GCA on Facebook to receive important updates and notifications about the grant funding process.
Information: https://gaarts.org/what-we-do/grants/arts-education-program-grant/
Contact: Allen Bell, Arts Education Program Manager, at abell@gaarts.org or 404-962-4839.