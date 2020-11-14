Wine boutique offers hand-picked global selections

Calls from friends asking for wine recommendations piqued his interest.

Leaving the corporate world after 21 years, Pari reimagined his life and pursued his love for wine. Currently carrying about 200 different wines, he is quick to say, “We offer unique varieties of wine from around the world that you can’t find at your local grocery store.

“My wife and I taste and select which wines to bring into the shop. We provide options and have a good knowledge base. When you come in, it’s not your regular wine store that one may be used to,” the wine enthusiast said. “The shelves are unique. It’s like you are entering a wine barrel."

They have wines from the West Coast with extended offerings from South Africa, Japan and Greece to name a few. The farthest wine from New Zealand. The couple is researching and plan to add some local wines.

Wine tastings are currently held outdoors but can bring inside when the weather changes. Sampling is also available.

“We want people to experience what we experienced because without being able to try it, one is not going to know if they will like it or not because everybody’s palate is different,” he noted.

For more information, visit info@riseandwinega.com

