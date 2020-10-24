Studio offers life-like replica of yourself

The studio has a full-height photo booth with 100 cameras that take a 360-degree image. While holding your pose (under three seconds), each camera snapshots twice with 200 images taken.

Size and cost range from 3 ($75) to 9 inches ($349) per person. Bestsellers are 5, 6 and 7 inches ranging from $150 to $200, according to the founder.

The turnaround time is two to three weeks.

MiniMe Factory has worked with both the cities of Alpharetta and Roswell. Credit: contributed Credit: contributed

“We have tested a lot of color combinations and based on the outcome, we’ve noticed that certain colors are nicer than others and certain styles, like patterns, replicate better," he said. "Larger or bold patterns work well as well as a logo or writing. A lot of athletes wear their jerseys that come out great without any problem.”

In addition to the studio, MMF has a mobile device that can handle up to two people.

For parties, such as birthdays or weddings, a 3D photo booth is used to capture a person’s face and head. The preview is instant on a touch screen that offers choices of characters, action figures, etc., that the face can be placed on.

“One of the most rewarding things in this business is seeing the customer’s face when they see themselves in the miniature version for the first time. You can come in and see the samples on display, but it does not give you the same feeling as when you hold yourself, your kids, grandkids or pet,” Nourali said.

For more information, visit https://www.minimefactory.com/

New to Atlanta or simply have a question about this place we call home? Email your request to atlactualfact@gmail.com