Alpharetta, YMCA officially open community center

“Alpharetta’s Recreation, Parks & Cultural Services Department will program and operate the Community Center to bring diverse and fun programming to the citizens of the community and will help to better serve several populations including seniors, teens and community members with special needs,” according to a city announcement.

Art classes, workshops and instructional programs in the Community Center will begin early next year and will complement the YMCA’s current offerings, the city said. The facility also will be available for use by community groups and for private rentals.