Alpharetta votes to deny day care center

Following a recent public hearing, the Alpharetta City Council voted to deny a request by Celebree School to convert a former restaurant building into an early childhood center at 915 North Point Drive. Voting to deny the request were Councilmembers Douglas DeRito, Dan Merkel, Johns Hipes and Brian Will. Those opposed to denial were Mayor Jim Gilvin and Councilmembers Jason Binder and Donald Mitchell.

The request would have converted the former Golden Corral building to serve infants through Pre-K with the possibility of before and after school care. Celebree proposed aesthetic changes to the exterior, an addition of a playground area and interior renovations.

The denial centered around requirements near schools serving alcoholic beverages. The day care did not object to reducing the allowable distance. Other concerns focused on how many day care facilities the city might need and a desire to see a finished landscaping plan before approval.