Alpharetta trail section to close for drainage work

The impacted section, from Haynes Bridge Road to Park Street, is scheduled to be unavailable for public use starting Monday, Jan. 4. Weather permitting, the trail portion is expected to reopen by Wednesday, Jan. 20.

“While closure of this small section of the Alpha Loop is unavoidable as the stormwater improvements are made, we have scheduled the work to occur in January when the weather naturally reduces the number of people wanting to use the amenity,” said Kathi Cook, Alpharetta’s director of community development.