Alpharetta sets recycling, document shredding events

Alpharetta and its Natural Resources Commission have announced a collection of computers and unwanted electronics teamed with secure document shredding.
Both events are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Alpharetta Department of Public Works, 1790 Hembree Road. Acceptable electronics include computers, DVD players, mobile phones, calculators, printers and small electronics. CRT monitors are taken for a $10 charge, and acceptable televisions, for $20 (no projection TVs, console units or TV tubes).
Information, and lists of items accepted and not accepted: https://bit.ly/3iH0mZx
The concurrent document shredding event is available to residents and small businesses, with a five-box limit. Participants are asked to give back by bringing one canned food item per box for the North Fulton Community Charities Food Bank; and to wear face masks and remain in their vehicles. Information: https://bit.ly/348ngDa