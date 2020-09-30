Alpharetta sets recycling, document shredding events

Both events are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Alpharetta Department of Public Works, 1790 Hembree Road. Acceptable electronics include computers, DVD players, mobile phones, calculators, printers and small electronics. CRT monitors are taken for a $10 charge, and acceptable televisions, for $20 (no projection TVs, console units or TV tubes).

Information, and lists of items accepted and not accepted: https://bit.ly/3iH0mZx