Alpharetta seeks volunteer farmhands for Old Rucker Park

“Volunteers are a vital piece of the farm’s operations, and tasks range from spreading mulch, weeding, pruning, planting and harvesting vegetables,” according to a city Facebook posting. “Interested families and individuals are invited to sign up for a time slot that works best for them.”

Rucker Farm offers classes and tours about growing food in partnership with the Cambridge High School Agriculture Program. Its nearly 8,000-pound annual production is distributed through weekly boxes of produce, equally divided between Cambridge and North Fulton Community Charities.