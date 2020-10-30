Alpharetta seeks volunteer farmhands for Old Rucker Park

Alpharetta has issued a call for individuals and families to volunteer for the Community Agriculture Program at the city’s 2.5-acre educational Farm at Old Rucker Park.
“Volunteers are a vital piece of the farm’s operations, and tasks range from spreading mulch, weeding, pruning, planting and harvesting vegetables,” according to a city Facebook posting. “Interested families and individuals are invited to sign up for a time slot that works best for them.”
Rucker Farm offers classes and tours about growing food in partnership with the Cambridge High School Agriculture Program. Its nearly 8,000-pound annual production is distributed through weekly boxes of produce, equally divided between Cambridge and North Fulton Community Charities.
Information, and to sign up for the Weed & Seed Volunteer Program: https://bit.ly/37RYb2I