Alpharetta seeks volunteer farmhands for Old Rucker Park

The Farm at Old Rucker Park, a 2.5-acre educational farm owned by the city of Alpharetta, seeks volunteers to take on such chores as weeding, planting and harvesting vegetables.

Credit: City of Alpharetta

Alpharetta | 8 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Alpharetta has issued a call for individuals and families to volunteer for the Community Agriculture Program at the city’s 2.5-acre educational Farm at Old Rucker Park.

“Volunteers are a vital piece of the farm’s operations, and tasks range from spreading mulch, weeding, pruning, planting and harvesting vegetables,” according to a city Facebook posting. “Interested families and individuals are invited to sign up for a time slot that works best for them.”

Rucker Farm offers classes and tours about growing food in partnership with the Cambridge High School Agriculture Program. Its nearly 8,000-pound annual production is distributed through weekly boxes of produce, equally divided between Cambridge and North Fulton Community Charities.

Information, and to sign up for the Weed & Seed Volunteer Program: https://bit.ly/37RYb2I

