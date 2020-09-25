Alpharetta, Milton to share municipal court clerk

“The city of Alpharetta’s court clerk recently retired, and their administration approached Milton about potentially forming a partnership where we could share a court clerk and eventually co-locate the court services,” Milton staff said. The short-term agreement lets the cities "explore the feasibility of this arrangement.”

Alpharetta will hire Brooke Lappin, Milton’s municipal court director, as director of court services, according to the agreement. Lappin will spend 40% of her work week (Monday and Friday) in Milton Municipal Court, and 60% (Tuesday through Thursday), in Alpharetta Municipal Court.