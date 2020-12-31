Alpharetta, Milton renew agreement to share court clerk

According to an intergovernmental agreement reaffirmed by the two councils, Brooke Lappin will continue working for both cities through June 30, 2021. She will be on Alpharetta’s payroll.

Lappin will spend two-fifths of her work week, Monday and Friday, at Milton Municipal Court; and three-fifths of the week, Tuesday through Thursday, at Alpharetta Municipal Court. Milton will reimburse Alpharetta 40% of Lappin’s base salary of $100,000, and 40% of her employee benefits costs.