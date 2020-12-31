Alpharetta, Milton renew agreement to share court clerk

The Alpharetta and Milton city councils have extended for six months an agreement to share their municipal court clerk and split the costs of her salary.
According to an intergovernmental agreement reaffirmed by the two councils, Brooke Lappin will continue working for both cities through June 30, 2021. She will be on Alpharetta’s payroll.
Lappin will spend two-fifths of her work week, Monday and Friday, at Milton Municipal Court; and three-fifths of the week, Tuesday through Thursday, at Alpharetta Municipal Court. Milton will reimburse Alpharetta 40% of Lappin’s base salary of $100,000, and 40% of her employee benefits costs.
The original agreement had Lappin, formerly Milton’s court clerk, dividing her time between Alpharetta and Milton from September through December while the two cities study the feasibility of co-locating Alpharetta’s court services to Milton. That study is expected to be finished in January, according to Milton.