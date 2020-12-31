Alpharetta ‘Chipper’ event to recycle Christmas trees

The city and the Alpharetta Natural Resources Commission will hold the tree collection from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, in the parking lot of the Home Depot at 5300 Windward Parkway. Donors are asked to remain in their cars while staffers unload trees.

Davey Tree Expert Co. will grind the trees for public playgrounds, parks and other government projects, officials said. Individuals wishing to obtain some of the mulch can submit a request at: https://bit.ly/37tj43M