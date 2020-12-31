Alpharetta ‘Chipper’ event to recycle Christmas trees

Alpharetta residents can recycle their Christmas trees to make useful mulch for public projects at a “Bring One for the Chipper” event in January.
The city and the Alpharetta Natural Resources Commission will hold the tree collection from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, in the parking lot of the Home Depot at 5300 Windward Parkway. Donors are asked to remain in their cars while staffers unload trees.
Davey Tree Expert Co. will grind the trees for public playgrounds, parks and other government projects, officials said. Individuals wishing to obtain some of the mulch can submit a request at: https://bit.ly/37tj43M
“Bring One for the Chipper” sponsors include Keep Georgia Beautiful, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, Home Depot, 11 Alive, Davey Tree and, locally, the Windward Parkway Home Depot, Alpharetta Rotary Club and Alpharetta Young Men’s Service League.
Information: https://bit.ly/38kLeNH