Alpharetta bans loitering to solicit sex acts

Loitering in a public place to solicit sex acts is now unlawful by local ordinance in Alpharetta. In a unanimous 6-0 vote, the City Council approved on second reading the amendment to city codes.
The measure reflects state law, staff said in a report to the council.
“Having a local ordinance will provide law enforcement more discretion in the handling of these types of cases," staff said. “The goal is to create additional enforcement options for law enforcement officers encountering loitering and solicitation of sex crimes activity.”
According to the ordinance, “loitering” – lingering without lawful purpose in a public place, such as a park, parking lot, car, club or doorway – for the purpose of soliciting an act of prostitution will be an offense punishable by a fine of up to $500 or up to 180 days in jail, or both.