Alpharetta awards $20K to YMCA for COVID-19 programs

The "YMCA Campus Connection" program at the Ed Isakson/Alpharetta Family YMCA helps young students go online for virtual learning. Alpharetta has awarded the YMCA a $20,082 grant for programs like this one that help families cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Credit: Alpharetta/Ed Isakson YMCA via Facebook

Alpharetta | 50 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Ed Isakson/Alpharetta Family YMCA is the latest beneficiary of the Alpharetta Vulnerable Population Grant Program, having been approved for a $20,082 award by the Alpharetta City Council.

The grant program is for nonprofits that help financially impacted Alpharetta families cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a staff report for the Nov. 30 council meeting.

In its application to the city, the YMCA said it has offered emergency child care; financial assistance and scholarships for summer camps; on-site learning for children attending school virtually; and after-school programming as youngsters return to their classrooms.

At its Nov. 16 meeting, the council awarded grants to the Fulton Education Foundation, $50,000; Lionheart School, $25,000; North Fulton Community Charities, $50,000; St. Vincent de Paul $50,000; and Summit Counseling, $50,000. A balance of $34,918 remains available for future grants, staff said.

