Aflac program soothes and engages childhood cancer patients

Who’s helping?

Aflac

Services: Aflac is providing award-winning animatronic duck toys called My Special Aflac Duck to childhood cancer patients. This program is a key pillar of the Aflac Childhood Cancer Campaign — the company’s 25-year, $150 million commitment to eradicating childhood cancer.

Where supplies have gone: Any child older than 3 who has been diagnosed with cancer is eligible to receive My Special Aflac Duck free of charge through their healthcare provider.

Where to donate: Donations cannot be made directly to this program, however, purchase of The 2020 Aflac Holiday Duck is available for purchase at AflacChildhoodCancer.org/shop, and proceeds from these sales go to The Aflac Childhood Cancer Foundation and are then distributed to children’s cancer programs at participating hospitals across the country.

How to receive a My Special Aflac Duck: Healthcare providers who treat children with cancer should go to aflacchildhoodcancer.org/myduck to register where they can order as many ducks that they need for childhood cancer patients ages 3 and older.

