Aerial adventure park offers family fun

“All of our courses use a continuous lifeline. This means that once somebody begins a course, the equipment isn’t able to detach from the lifeline until they either complete the course or a staff member helps them to the ground,” she said.

The Dunwoody location has the longest zip lines and offers over 80 various obstacles from wooden bridges to tight ropes that you walk across.

“From Tarzan swings to cargo nets, rock walls, swinging logs and zip lines, you can be challenged as much or as little as you wish,” Baggett added.

The Chick Pea course is for ages 4-6 that includes ground supervision. Level one is for beginners (kids and adults) ages 7 and up. The next level is intermediate and considered a course for a “fun family challenge”.

For the adrenaline junkies, all zip lines, level 3 is your pick. For 12 and older, the ultimate course considered difficult will test your balance and strength.

Reservations are required at this time and need to be made online.

Address: 2341 Peeler Road, Dunwoody (770-365-0356)

For more information or for reservations, visit https://www.treetopquest.com/dunwoody

