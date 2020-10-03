A “motley crew of musicians” continue to groove

There are 175 members in the volunteer band, which includes musicians and dancers. They have a playlist of about 40-45 rotating songs with a specialty playlist (about 15) for holidays.

“Musicians are called Abominables, dancers are Despicables, children of band members are Incorrigibles, and helpers - typically spouses and friends of band members - are Band Aids,” Parker said.

The Tuesday before Labor Day was the start of their new season and goes through Memorial Day. With in-person performances on hold, the group has turned to video performances.

The band celebrates its anniversary every April by leading the parade during the Inman Park Festival. This year’s festival was canceled, so the band created a video, hired a video truck and surprised the residents of Inman Park with a “moving” performance," she said. After the video truck left Inman Park, it visited several Atlanta hospitals, providing a special performance for medical staff and patients.

Beyond the music and merriment, the band “is my chosen family,” the manager said. “I’m proud to belong to a group of people who have such big hearts and who support each other through times good, bad, and ‘unprecedented’.”

The Seed & Feed musicians are preparing for an upcoming Halloween video collaboration with Atlanta Ghostbusters. After Halloween, they will start working on winter holiday video projects, Parker said.

Visit http://seedandfeed.org/

