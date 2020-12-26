A driven scavenger hunt the family can enjoy

A “Scavenger Hunt Clue Card” can be downloaded from the city’s website or picked up at one of the establishments involved.

Most of the reindeer heads are located near the center of Powder Springs (several are on Marietta Street) and extend out no more than 3 miles.

“What we wanted was for people to stay in their cars if they did not want to get out. They could social distance,” the event coordinator said. “We wanted everything to be visible from the road, and it’s really a fun thing to do with your family and kids.”

There is also a cheat sheet available online for those needing help.

If you complete the event, take your card to the Bookworm Bookstore to obtain the prize bag that has been put together that kids would enjoy, said Garner.

For more information, visit https://www.cityofpowdersprings.org/ … scroll down to the calendar of events and click on the Reindeer Scavenger Event to download the card and clues.

Address: Book Worm Bookstore, 4451 Marietta St., Powder Springs.

