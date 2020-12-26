A driven scavenger hunt the family can enjoy

Q: Last year I took my grandchildren to the trail at Wild Horse Creek Park for the reindeer games but I am not seeing it offered this year. I do see reindeer scavenger hunt signs. Is this replacing the event held last year? Will you tell me about it?
A: Due to the pandemic, Powder Springs set up the “Reindeer Scavenger Hunt” that runs through Jan. 10. Hunting for the reindeer can be played in the comfort and safety of your vehicle.
“This year since we didn’t want to do an event that would have everyone coming out at the same time because of covid and the situation that we were in,” said Sherry Garner, the event coordinator for Powder Springs.
“Our brainstorming led us to create a scavenger hunt, taking our reindeer off the trail and putting them out in the city, getting different businesses to participate,” Garner said.
Ten businesses are participating in the event with nine hidden reindeer heads (one at each of those taking part in the event).
A “Scavenger Hunt Clue Card” can be downloaded from the city’s website or picked up at one of the establishments involved.
Most of the reindeer heads are located near the center of Powder Springs (several are on Marietta Street) and extend out no more than 3 miles.
“What we wanted was for people to stay in their cars if they did not want to get out. They could social distance,” the event coordinator said. “We wanted everything to be visible from the road, and it’s really a fun thing to do with your family and kids.”
There is also a cheat sheet available online for those needing help.
If you complete the event, take your card to the Bookworm Bookstore to obtain the prize bag that has been put together that kids would enjoy, said Garner.
For more information, visit https://www.cityofpowdersprings.org/ … scroll down to the calendar of events and click on the Reindeer Scavenger Event to download the card and clues.
Address: Book Worm Bookstore, 4451 Marietta St., Powder Springs.
