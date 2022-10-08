ajc logo
88 Tofu in Duluth fails routine inspection

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The Duluth location of the Korean restaurant 88 Tofu failed a recent routine inspection with a malfunctioning cooler.

The air temperature of the walk-in cooler was elevated, and several items were at unsafe temperatures. As a result, containers of kimchi, and the shrimp, fish, and melon were discarded.

The restaurant also had storage violations. Single-serve plates, chopsticks and napkins were under the sink. Chemicals were next to dishes, and heat gas sprays were above clean pots. The lighter fluid was over the salt, and a butane torch was next to the walk-in cooler.

In the freezers, raw meat was above ready-to-eat foods such as dumplings and cooked meat. Likewise, raw chicken was above eggs, and unwashed vegetables were above washed vegetables in the cooler.

Among other violations, the Soondae sausage was not reheated within a safe time frame and was discarded. The slicer and grinder had access accumulation of debris.

88 Tofu, 3675 Satellite Blvd., Duluth, scored 55/U, down from the past two scores of 100/A. It will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
