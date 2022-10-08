88 Tofu in Duluth fails routine inspection

The air temperature of the walk-in cooler was elevated, and several items were at unsafe temperatures. As a result, containers of kimchi, and the shrimp, fish, and melon were discarded.

The restaurant also had storage violations. Single-serve plates, chopsticks and napkins were under the sink. Chemicals were next to dishes, and heat gas sprays were above clean pots. The lighter fluid was over the salt, and a butane torch was next to the walk-in cooler.