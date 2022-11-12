25 years of reading to kids

“I’ve had a lot of students from all over the reading spectrum,” he said. “If I’m lucky, I get to keep that child through elementary school, but a lot of kids move between schools or out of the area.”

Charanis worked with his current student partner last year when the boy was in third grade.

“But the young man is incredibly shy; I really have to draw him out,” he said. “I try to engage him to read, too, and sound out words, but that’s not the goal: The goal is for him to hear me read.”

Charanis has stuck with the regular gig because of the positive ways the students respond to having an adult read to them. And reading, he said, is one of his passions.

“I’m a software guy by trade, but literacy has always been interesting to me,” he said. “I know some people read to their kids, and others don’t. Even though I travel a lot, I just won’t let this go.”

